SC SCHOOL BOARD DEBATES FUTURE LOCATION OF VIBE ACADEMY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS SET A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER CONSTRUCTION OF A PERMANENT VIRTUAL LEARNING FACILITY ON THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE EDUCATION SERVICE CENTER.

THE COST OF WHAT’S KNOWN AS THE “VIBE” ACADEMY WOULD BE AT LEAST ONE-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS AND IT WOULD REPLACE A TEMPORARY REMOTE LEARNING SCHOOL LOCATED IN THE HO-CHUNK CENTER.

INFLATION COULD ADD AT LEAST 13 PERCENT TO THAT COST.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE LONG TERM VIABILITY OF A REMOTE LEARNING CENTER A FEW YEARS FROM NOW AFTER THE PANDEMIC WANES:

THE CURRENT VIBE ACADEMY HAS 28 STAFF MEMBERS. THE NEW PLAN CALLS FOR UP TO 41 STAFF POSITIONS, WHICH CAUSED DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY, MEMBER MONIQUE SCARLETT AND GREENWELL:

BRENDA BURNIGHT TEACHES AT THE CURRENT VIBE ACADEMY AND SUPPORTS THE EFFORT TO CONTINUE IT:

BUT BOARD MEMBER TAYLOR GOODVIN STATED HE THOUGHT THE DISTRICT’S EMPHASIS SHOULD BE ON IN-PERSON TEACHING:

THE BOARD VOTED 5-2 TO SET A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROJECT FOR NOVEMBER 22ND AT 6 P.M. WITH GOODVIN AND GREENWELL VOTING NO.