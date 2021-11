SALVATION ARMY PREPARES TO START RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN

THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND IS PREPARING TO KICK OFF ITS RED KETTLE FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT READ A PROCLAMATION AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING TO DECLARE NOVEMBER 12TH THROUGH DECEMBER 24TH AS SALVATION ARMY RED KETTLE DAYS.

LT. ZACHARY ZUMWALT OF THE SALVATION ARMY SAYS THE KETTLE CAMPAIGN IS THE MOST IMPORTANT TIME OF YEAR FOR THE AGENCY.

SAL ARMY OC…SIOUX CITY AGAIN. :12

SALVATION ARMY RED KETTLES WILL BE DEPLOYED AT SIOUXLAND-AREA STORES STARTING ON NOVEMBER 12.

THE 2021 CAMPAIGN HAS A GOAL TO RAISE $135,000.