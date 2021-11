NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS VACCINATING CHILDREN FOR COVID-19 SHOULD BE A FAMILY DECISION, NOT ONE MADE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:

RICKETTS SAYS YOU SHOULDN’T COMPARE THE NEW COVID VACCINES WITH THE MUMPS AND MEASLES SHOTS CHILDREN RECEIVE:

RICKETTS SAYS THAT’S WHY THE CHOICE FOR THESE NEW VACCINES SHOULD BE LEFT TO PARENTS, BECAUSE THAT PROVEN HISTORY OF POSSIBLE EFFECTS DOES NOT EXIST YET.