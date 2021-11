REDISTRICTING UNRESOLVED IN SD SPECIAL SESSION

SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS ARE TRYING TO FIND AN AGREEMENT ON A NEW LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT MAP IN DAY TWO OF THEIR SPECIAL SESSION.

THE HOUSE AND SENATE WERE NOT ABLE TO AGREE MONDAY ON A PLAN BOTH CHAMBERS COULD SUPPORT.

STATE SENATOR LEE SCHOENBECK OF WATERTOWN SAYS MEMBERS HAVE TO STOP LOOKING AT THEIR OWN DISTRICTS AND THAT THE NEW MAPS WILL OUTLAST ANY OF THE CURRENT MEMBERS:

SCHOENBECK SAYS THE HOUSE MAP WILL LEAD THE STATE TO A FEDERAL LAWSUIT OVER NATIVE AMERICAN MAJORITY DISTRICTS:

NEGOTIATIONS WILL CONTINUE TODAY JAMMED IN BETWEEN A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE HOUSE TO CONSIDER IMPEACHMENT OF ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG AND A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR FORMER GOVERNOR FRANK FARRAR.

