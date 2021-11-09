Home Sports JB's Sports Blog MORNINGSIDE NOW #2 IN NAIA FOOTBALL POLL

MORNINGSIDE NOW #2 IN NAIA FOOTBALL POLL

By
Woody Gottburg
-
45
0
The last regular season edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll features movement from four of the previous Top Five rankings.

Northwestern (Iowa) drops down two slots after losing to the new No. 2 Morningside.

Grand View (Iowa) bumped up one spot and Kansas Wesleyan takes fifth place.

Baker (Kan.) and Langston (Okla.) had the most dramatic slide down the rankings – six and seven spots respectfully.

Two new teams make the Top 25 with Central Methodist (Mo.) and Dordt (Iowa) tied for 25th.

Dordt returns after a one week absence from the poll.

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] WON FINAL POINTS
1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 9-0 444
2 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 9-0 427
3 4 Grand View (Iowa) 10-0 404
4 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 391
5 6 Kansas Wesleyan 10-0 377
6 7 Indiana Wesleyan 8-1 364
7 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-2 342
8 9 Marian (Ind.) 7-2 325
9 10 Concordia (Mich.) 7-1 306
10 11 Bethel (Kan.) 9-1 284
11 5 Baker (Kan.) 8-2 271
12 12 Keiser (Fla.) 7-2 264
13 13 Southwestern (Kan.) 8-1 232
14 14 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-2 222
15 15 Ottawa (Ariz.) 7-1 213
16 17 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7-2 179
17 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-2 176
18 19 College of Idaho 7-2 149
19 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 7-2 135
20 21 St. Francis (Ill.) 6-2 116
21 24 Arizona Christian 7-2 88
22 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-2 63
23 25 Montana Western 7-3 52
24 22 Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 7-3 48
T-25 NR Dordt (Iowa) 6-3 26
T-25 18 Langston (Okla.) 7-2 26

