MORNINGSIDE NOW #2 IN NAIA FOOTBALL POLL

The last regular season edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll features movement from four of the previous Top Five rankings.

Northwestern (Iowa) drops down two slots after losing to the new No. 2 Morningside.

Grand View (Iowa) bumped up one spot and Kansas Wesleyan takes fifth place.

Baker (Kan.) and Langston (Okla.) had the most dramatic slide down the rankings – six and seven spots respectfully.

Two new teams make the Top 25 with Central Methodist (Mo.) and Dordt (Iowa) tied for 25th.

Dordt returns after a one week absence from the poll.