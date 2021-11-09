FROST TO REMAIN NEBRASKA FB COACH

University of Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost is returning for a fifth season in Lincoln, but changes are made to his contract and coaching staff.

Under a restructured contract, Frost will take a one-million-dollar pay cut next season to four-million-dollars, and his buyout has been reduced from 15-million-dollars to seven-point-five-million-dollars.

Frost announced yesterday that offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have left the program effective immediately.