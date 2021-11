FORMER COUNCILMAN SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT

A FORMER CITY COUNCILMAN WHO UNLAWFULLY STORED AND TRANSPORTED HAZARDOUS WASTE HAS BEEN SENTENCED IN SIOUX CITY FEDERAL COURT.

47-YEAR-OLD AARON ROCHESTER PLED GUILTY EARLIER THIS YEAR TO ONE COUNT OF UNLAWFUL STORAGE OF HAZARDOUS WASTE AND ONE COUNT OF TRANSPORTATION OF HAZARDOUS WASTE.

JUDGE LEONARD STRAND SENTENCED ROCHESTER TO THREE YEARS’ PROBATION AND FINED HIM $4,055,978.64.

EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT FROM JUNE 2015 THROUGH JANUARY OF 2017, ROCHESTER, AS OWNER AND OPERATOR OF RECYCLETRONICS, KNOWINGLY AND UNLAWFULLY STORED AND TRANSPORTED CATHODE RAY TUBES AND LEADED GLASS FROM TELEVISIONS AND COMPUTERS AT VARIOUS FACILITIES IN AND AROUND SIOUX CITY.