WOODBURY COUNTY COMPLETES MUNICIPAL ELECTION AUDIT

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS COMPLETED THE PRECINCT AUDIT OF LAST TUESDAY’S MUNICIPAL ELECTION ORDERED BY IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE.

COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS THE AUDIT OF THREE PRECINCTS SHOWED THAT IOWA’S VOTING PROCESS SYSTEM IS SECURE AND ACCURATE:

THE THREE PERSON AUDIT COMMITTEE COUNTED EACH BALLOT THAT WAS CAST THREE TIMES AND REACHED THE SAME RESULT ON EACH COUNT.

GILL SAYS IOWA’S PAPER BALLOT VOTING DURING ELECTIONS CONTINUES TO BE EFFECTIVE:

THE SECRETARY OF STATE RANDOMLY CHOSE ONE PRECINCT IN EACH COUNTY TO BE AUDITED.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITED THREE PRECINCTS BECAUSE ON ELECTION DAY TWO OTHER PRECINCTS WERE COMBINED AT ONE VOTING LOCATION WITH THE PRECINCT CHOSEN BY SECRETARY PATE.