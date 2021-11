SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS BEGIN SPECIAL SESSION

SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS GATHERED IN PIERRE MONDAY MORNING FOR THE START OF A TWO DAY SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

THE SENATE SESSION WAS GAVELED TO ORDER SHORTLY AFTER 10 A.M.:

THE HOUSE BEGAN THEIR HEARING A FEW MINUTES LATER.

BOTH CHAMBERS WENT INTO RECESS SO THEIR RESPECTIVE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEES COULD BEGIN DEALING WITH REDISTRICTING IN THE STATE.

THE LAWMAKERS ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO DISCUSS THE POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT OF STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

