RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA IS ACTIVELY PURSUING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MANDATES

NEBRASKA IS ONE OF SEVERAL STATES SUING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER VACCINE MANDATE RULES.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE STATE TOOK ACTION ON THE OSHA RULING LAST WEEK:

SUING1 OC…..SO INCLINED. :20

RICKETTS SAYS ANOTHER CIRCUIT COURT RULING ON THE MATTER DOESN’T APPLY TO NEBRASKA:

SUING2 OC……..PERMANENT. :22

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA IS TAKING LEGAL ACTION IN TWO OTHER CASES:

SUING3 OC………..THE 3 CASES. :21

RICKETTS MADE HIS REMARKS AT A MONDAY NEWS CONFERENCE.