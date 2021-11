MAN & DOG RESCUED FROM MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE

A MAN AND HIS DOG ESCAPED SERIOUS INJURY WHEN A FIRE STARTED AT THEIR HOME AT 704 SOUTH LINN STREET JUST AFTER 8 A.M.MONDAY.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE MAN IS DISABLED AND COULDN’T LEAVE THE HOME AS SMOKE FILLED THE DWELLING:

THE OCCUPANT OF THE HOME WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE:

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS DETERMINED TO BE DISCARDED SMOKING MATERIALS WHICH IGNITED COMBUSTIBLE MATERIAL.

photo by CBS-14