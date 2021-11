BOSWELL SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON BY 3 JUDGE PANEL

A THREE JUDGE PANEL IN NEBRASKA HAS SENTENCED BAILEY BOSWELL TO LIFE IN PRISON.

THE 27-YEAR-OLD WOMAN CONVICTED OF THE 2017 KILLING AND DISMEMBERING OF SYDNEY LOOFE COULD HAVE FACED THE DEATH PENALTY, BUT ONE JUDGE DISSENTED IN THEIR OPINION AND A DEATH PENALTY REQUIRES UNANIMOUS RULINGS BY ALL 3 JUDGES.

BOSWELL WAS FOUND GUILTY OF STRANGLING 24-YEAR-OLD SYDNEY LOOFE TO DEATH AFTER MEETING HER ON TINDER.

HER BOYFRIEND AND CO-CONSPIRATOR AUBREY TRAIL HAS ALREADY BEEN SENTENCED TO DEATH IN THE CASE.

BOSWELL WAS FOUND GUILTY OF THREE CHARGES IN THE YOUNG WOMAN’S DEATH…FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER AND IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF HUMAN REMAINS.

Photo provided by Fox News