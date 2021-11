UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S DEBUTS NEO-NATAL AMBULANCE

UNITYPOINT ST.LUKE’S OF SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW SPECIAL VEHICLE TO CARE FOR ITS TINIEST PATIENTS.

THE NIC-U TRANSPORT VEHICLE WILL TRANSPORT NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT STAFF TO THE BEDSIDE IN CASES WHERE ADVANCED CARE IS NEEDED IN OUR NEIGHBORING RURAL COMMUNITIES.

IT WILL ALSO SERVE TO TRANSPORT NEWBORNS TO THE AREAS ONLY LEVEL II NIC-U AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S FOR CONTINUED CARE AND MONITORING.

THE TRANSPORT VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH INDUSTRY STANDARD SAFETY FEATURES TO ENSURE A SAFE RIDE FOR PASSENGERS.

IT WILL HAVE THE ABILITY TO TRANSPORT AN EXPERT TEAM OF FOUR TO FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING A DRIVER, ONE TO TWO NIC-U NURSES, AN ADVANCED CARE PRACTITIONER AND A RESPIRATORY THERAPIST.