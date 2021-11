SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID NUMBERS REMAIN LOW

THE NUMBERS OF STUDENTS AND STAFF IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 REMAIN LOW.

THE LATEST NUMBERS RELEASED BUY THE DISTRICT SHOW 25 STUDENTS AND 7 STAFF MEMBERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 FROM OCTOBER 25TH-29TH.

THOSE ARE A FRACTION OF THE ABSENCES REPORTED IN THAT WEEK.

THE DISTRICT REPORT LISTS 6075 TOTAL STUDENT ABSENCES IN THE 5 DAY PERIOD, WITH ONLY 219 RELATED TO COVID.

THERE WERE 801 STAFF ABSENCES REPORTED IN THAT FIVE DAY PERIOD, WITH 45 RELATED TO COVID.