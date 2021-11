CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER NEW HOME FOR VIBE ACADEMY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONSIDER APPROVING PLANS TO DESIGN AND CONSTRUCT A PERMANENT VIRTUAL LEARNING ACADEMY FACILITY ON THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE EDUCATION SERVICE CENTER.

THE DISTRICT IS CURRENTLY LEASING SPACE FOR WHAT’S KNOWN AS THE “VIBE” ACADEMY USED FOR REMOTE LEARNING IN THE HO-CHUNK CENTER.

THE COST OF THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS AND IF APPROVED WOULD BE READY BY NEXT AUGUST.

A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROJECT WOULD ALSO BE SET.

THE BOARD WILL ALSO LOOK AT CONTRACTING WITH A COMPANY TO PROVIDE SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS FOR THE DISTRICT.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6 P.M. AT THE EDUCATION SERVICE CENTER AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREETS.