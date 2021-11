IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED THE STATE’S NEW CONGRESSIONAL AND LEGISLATIVE BOUNDARIES INTO LAW.

THEY WILL BE IOWA’S NEW POLITICAL LINES FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS.

IOWA LAWMAKERS ACCEPTED THE SECOND VERSION OF THE REDISTRICTING MAP LAST WEEK.

REDISTRICT1 OC… STATE OF IOWA. :08

BOTH THE IOWA SENATE AND HOUSE GAVE THE PLAN DRAWN BY THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY NEAR-UNANIMOUS APPROVAL.

THAT APPROVAL ALLOWS THE PROCESS FOR LOCAL REDISTRICTING IN COUNTIES AND CITIES TO MOVE FORWARD.