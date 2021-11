NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A HOUSE UNDER CONSTRUCTION COLLAPSED FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1420 ROSS STREET JUST BEFORE 1 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF A POSSIBLE HOUSE FIRE.

WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED, THEY DIDN’T FIND A FIRE, BUT A ONE STORY HOUSE THAT HAD COLLAPSED INTO ITS FOUNDATION.

NO WORKERS WERE PRESENT AT THE SCENE WHEN THE HOUSE FELL IN.

Photo courtesy CBS-14