HOLIDAY PARADE PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY

PREPARATIONS ARE BEING FINALIZED FOR THE ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND CELEBRATION IN SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND AT 6:15 P.M.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS A FAMILIAR SPONSOR IS SPEARHEADING THE PARADE AND TREE DECORATING:

THE PARADE ROUTE WILL TRAVEL ALONG 4TH STREET STARTING AT IOWA STREET AND ENDING AT NEBRASKA STREET, WHERE SANTA WILL ARRIVE TO LIGHT THAT BIG TREE OUTSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

YOU CAN VOLUNTEER TO HELP DECORATE AT 10 A.M. ON NOVEMBER 13TH:

BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS, AND SERVICE GROUPS IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PARADE.

THERE IS NO COST TO ENTER AND CASH PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED IN EACH CATEGORY FOR COMMERCIAL AND NON-COMMERCIAL.

YOU MAY REGISTER ONLINE AT DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DOT COM.