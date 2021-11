TRI-STATE GOVERNORS ANNOUNCE LAWSUITS VS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MANDATE

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PUSHING FORWARD WITH HIS CONTROVERSIAL VACCINATION MANDATE AND REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS IN SOME STATES ARE CHALLENGING IT.

OSHA PUBLISHED SWEEPING VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR U.S. BUSINESSES WITH OVER 100 EMPLOYEES, WOULD COVER ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF THE PRIVATE SECTOR WORKFORCE AND CARRIES SINGLE FINES STARTING AT NEARLY $14,000.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AFFIRMED THAT SOUTH DAKOTA IS GOING TO COURT OVER THE MANDATE:

SUEBIDEN1 OC……..UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE. :22

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “PRESIDENT BIDEN’S PLAN PITS AMERICANS AGAINST AMERICANS, WHILE FORCING THEM TO CHOOSE BETWEEN MAKING A LIVING OR STANDING UP FOR THEIR PERSONAL BELIEFS.

SHE SAYS BIDEN’S ACTIONS WILL ONLY WORSEN EXISTING WORKFORCE SHORTAGES AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES THAT HINDER OUR ECONOMIC RECOVERY.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS CONFIRMED PLANS TO CHALLENGE THE MANDATE IN COURT.

42 REPUBLICAN SENATORS ALSO RESPONDED TO THE RULE WITH A MOVE TO FORMALLY DISAPPROVE AND NULLIFY THE MANDATE.