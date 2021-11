SPECIAL ELECTION SET FOR IOWA SENATE DISTRICT ONE

THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL ELECTION IN STATE SENATE DISTRICT 1 IN NORTHWEST IOWA ON DECEMBER 14TH.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SCHEDULED TO THE SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE SEAT OF REPUBLICAN SENATOR ZACH WHITING OF SPIRIT LAKE, WHO RECENTLY MOVED TO TEXAS.

G-O-P CANDIDATES BARBARA CLAYTON AND DAVE ROWLEY ARE VYING FOR THE SENATE SEAT IN CLAY, DICKINSON, LYON, OSCEOLA AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES.

NO DEMOCRATS HAVE ANNOUNCED INTENTIONS TO RUN.

THE WINNER WILL SERVE THE REMAINDER OF WHITING’S TERM.