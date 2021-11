REYNOLDS ISSUES REPORT ON IOWA CHILD CARE ISSUES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS RELEASING A REPORT DEVELOPED BY A TASK FORCE THAT EXAMINES THE SHORTAGES IN CHILD CARE OPTIONS FOR IOWA PARENTS.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE RECOMMENDATIONS ARE GEARED TOWARD INFRASTRUCTURE RATHER THAN EMPLOYEE PAY.

SHE SAYS THE STATE WILL IMMEDIATELY SUPPORT A WEB-BASED PLATFORM THAT LETS CHILD CARE PROVIDERS SHARE SERVICES, LIKE HUMAN RESOURCES AND GROUP PURCHASING.

REYNOLDS ALSO ANNOUNCED SHE IS DIRECTING ANOTHER 200 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY TO HELP CHILD CARE CENTERS AROUND THE STATE SHORE UP BUDGETS, AND THE MONEY MIGHT BE USED TO COVER SALARIES.

Radio Iowa