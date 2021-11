NO BOIL ORDER ISSUED FOR SIOUX CITY

A WATER BOIL WARNING HAS NOT BEEN ISSUED FOR THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.

ON WEDNESDAY THREE INDUSTRIAL USERS WERE INSTRUCTED TO BOIL WATER FOR CONSUMPTION FOLLOWING A WATER MAIN BREAK IN THE SOUTHBRIDGE/BRIDGEPORT AREA.

THAT WAS REPAIRED WEDNESDAY AND WATER PRESSURE WAS RESTORED.

SOMEBODY WENT ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING POSTING NOTICE THAT IMPLIED THERE WAS A BOIL ORDER FOR THE ENTIRE CITY AND THAT POST WAS RESHARED NUMEROUS TIMES.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THAT POST IS FALSE.

MANY PEOPLE WHO SHARED IT ON FACEBOOK HAVE ALREADY TAKEN IT DOWN.