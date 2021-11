NEW DOWNTOWN SIGN WELCOMES VISITORS TO ICE CREAM CAPITOL

THE CITY OF LE MARS IS ERECTING A NEW SIGN IN ITS DOWNTOWN DISTRICT TO WELCOME VISITORS TO THE ICE CREAM CAPITOL OF THE WORLD.

MARK CATTON OF CATTON INCORPORATED OF LE MARS HELPED DESIGN THE STRUCTURE AND SAYS THE IDEA EVOLVED FROM WELLS ENTERPRISES CEO, MIKE WELLS AND HIS WIFE CHERYL.

THE NEW WELCOME SIGN FALLS IN LINE WITH MIKE WELLS’ GOAL OF HAVING LE MARS BECOME A TOURIST DESTINATION SITE:

HE SAYS THE NEW SIGN DID COME WITH ITS SHARE OF ENGINEERING CHALLENGES:

THE NEW STEEL STRUCTURE SPANS CENTRAL AVENUE AND IS 82 FEET WIDE AND 21 FEET TALL AND WEIGHS 21,000 POUNDS.

Photo by Dennis Morrice