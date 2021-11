LOCAL PRECINCT ELECTION AUDIT SET FOR MONDAY

THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE HAS DRAWN WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING PRECINCT 20 FOR THE AUDIT OF TUESDAY’S MUNICIPAL ELECTION IN SIOUX CITY.

ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, AT 11:00 A.M., THE WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE WILL BE CONDUCTING A HAND RECOUNT OF THE BALLOTS CAST AT THAT PRECINCT, ALONG WITH PRECINCTS 9 AND 14.

THOSE PRECINCTS WERE TEMPORARILY COMBINED AT IRVING ELEMENTARY FOR THIS ELECTION.

THE AUDIT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

EACH IOWA COUNTY IS HAVING A RANDOMLY DRAWN PRECINCT AUDIT.