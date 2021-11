IOWA REPORTS 1ST FLU DEATH OF THE SEASON

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH HAS REPORTED THE STATE’S FIRST INFLUENZA DEATH OF THE FLU SEASON.

DOCTORS SAY THE VICTIM FROM CENTRAL IOWA WAS MORE THAN 80 YEARS OLD.

HER NAME HASN’T BEEN RELEASED.

IOWA HAD VERY FEW CASES OF FLU LAST SEASON, WITH HEALTH EXPERTS SAYING IT WAS A SIDE BENEFIT OF MASK-WEARING, SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND OTHER PRECAUTIONS BEING TAKEN DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

ONLY SIX FLU DEATHS WERE CONFIRMED IN IOWA LAST SEASON. THAT IS COMPARED TO AT LEAST 270 WHO DIED FROM THE VIRUS FOUR YEARS AGO.