SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH EXPECTS 4500 DOSES OF PEDIATRIC COVID VACCINE

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ITS SHIPMENT OF THE NEW PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINE YET.

THE LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT EXPECTS TO RECEIVE 4500 DOSES BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

THEY WILL HAVE VACCINE AVAILABLE AND IT WILL ALSO BE DISTRIBUTED TO AREA MEDICAL PROVIDERS AND PHARMACIES AS SOON AS PRODUCT IS RECEIVED.

THE C-D-C HAS APPROVED A TWO-DOSE, PRIMARY VACCINATION SERIES FOR EVERYONE AGES 5 YEARS AND OLDER AFTER THE PFIZER VACCINE RECEIVED APPROVAL UNDER EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION USE.

THE DOSAGE OF THIS VACCINE IS A THIRD OF THAT APPROVED FOR AGES 12 AND OLDER.

EXPECTED SIDE EFFECTS COULD INCLUDE PAIN OR REDNESS AT THE INJECTION SITE, FEVER, FATIGUE, HEADACHE, CHILLS AND MUSCLE ACHES.

THE SIDE EFFECTS ARE USUALLY MILD TO MODERATE AND TYPICALLY END IN 1-2 DAYS.

THIS VACCINE CAN BE GIVEN WITHOUT REGARDS TO THE TIMING OF OTHER VACCINES GIVEN AND MAY EVEN BE GIVEN SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH OTHER VACCINES.