SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKS TO PARTNER ON ESSER FUND PROJECTS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS LOOKING TO PARTNER WITH AREA NON-PROFIT AGENCIES AND OTHER COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS IN PROVIDING SUPPLEMENTARY SERVICES TO LOCAL SCHOOL STUDENTS.

ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT DR. KIM BURYANEK SAYS THE DISTRICT IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM AREA AGENCIES FOR PROGRAMS THAT WOULD BE FUNDED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ESSER FUNDS:

KIMB2 OC………COVID19 PANDEMIC. :24

THERE ARE A WIDE VARIETY OF SERVICE APPLICATIONS THAT COULD RECEIVE FUNDING:

KIMB3 OC………..BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS. :26

THE ESSER FUNDS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED OVER A THREE YEAR PERIOD.

DR, BURYANEK SAYS THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AWAY:

KIMB4 OC…………NOVEMBER 22ND. :10

INFORMATION ON THE RFP PROCESS IS AVAILABLE ON THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE.