MINNEAPOLIS VOTERS HAVE FIRMLY REJECTED THE CHARTER AMENDMENT AIMED AT DEFUNDING THE CITY’S POLICE DEPARTMENT.

WITH ALL 136 PRECINCTS REPORTING, MORE THAN 80-THOUSAND VOTERS, 56% SAID NO AND FEWER THAN 63-THOUSAND SUPPORTED THE IDEA.

THAT MEANS A DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WON’T BE CREATED TO REPLACE THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT.

SUPPORTERS OF THE AMENDMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS HAD SAID A COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF POLICING WAS NEEDED TO STOP POLICE VIOLENCE.