FORMER BANDIT FRED JACKSON RETURNS FOR SIOUX CITY VISIT

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS BROUGHT BACK THEIR FORMER LEAGUE MVP AND BUFFALO BILLS RUNNING BACK FRED JACKSON FOR AN INAUGURAL LUNCHEON WEDNESDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE BANDITS INTRODUCED THEIR OWNER AND FRONT OFFICE STAFF TO THE COMMUNITY, BUT JACKSON WAS THE FEATURED ATTRACTION, AND HAS FOND MEMORIES ABOUT PLAYING FOR SIOUX CITY AND HOW THAT WAS A SPRINGBOARD TO GET TO THE NFL:

JACKSON PLAYED DIVISION 3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT COE COLLEGE IN EASTERN IOWA, AND THEN CAME TO THE BANDITS, WHERE HE DOMINATED THE INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

JACKSON OVERCAME OTHER CHALLENGES WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS, BUT WENT ON TO BECOME THEIR 3RD LEADING RUSHER IN TEAM HISTORY, TRAILING ONLY THURMAN THOMAS AND O.J. SIMPSON:

HE CONTINUES TO BE AN AMBASSADOR FOR THE BILLS, ENJOYING THE TEAM’S CURRENT SUCCESS, AND ALSO FOCUSES ON HIS FAMILY AND CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES.