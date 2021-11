CITY COUNCIL ALREADY PREPARING FOR ANNUAL BUDGET PROCESS

NOW THAT THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION IS COMPLETE, THE CITY COUNCIL WILL SOON BEGIN TO FOCUS ON THE NEW BUDGET FOR SIOUX CITY.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE WAS JUST ELECTED TO A 3RD TERM ON THE COUNCIL AND HAS PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE DEALING WITH THE CITY BUDGET PROCESS:

MATTHEW O’KANE WAS JUST ELECTED TO HIS FIRST TERM ON THE COUNCIL AND IS ALREADY DOING HIS HOMEWORK:

INCUMBENT ALEX WATTERS SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF GOOD PROJECTS TO LOOK AT IN SIOUX CITY MOVING FORWARD:

EACH CITY DEPARTMENT SUBMITS A BUDGET FOR REVIEW BY THE COUNCIL.