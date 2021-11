UNITYPOINT HEALTH TO OPEN NEW MARKETPLACE MALL CLINIC

UNITYPOINT HEALTH OF SIOUX CITY IS OPENING A NEW CLINIC IN THE OLD SHOPKO BUILDING ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD BETWEEN ONCE UPON A CHILD AND WILMES HARDWARE.

THE MARKETPLACE MALL CLINIC WILL BE HOME TO FOUR FAMILY MEDICINE PROVIDERS AND TWO URGENT CARE PROVIDERS.

THE NEW LOCATION HAS PLENTY OF PARKING AND TRANSIT BUS SERVICE, PLUS IS CLOSE TO UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S.

CONSTRUCTION OF THE 7,742 SQUARE FOOT CLINIC WILL BEGIN THIS MONTH.

THE MARKETPLACE UNITYPOINT CLINIC PLANS TO OPEN ITS DOORS NEXT MAY.

photo by CBS-14