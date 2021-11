THREE FINALISTS FOR PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS NAMED THREE FINALISTS IN THE SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT PRESIDENT TO TAKE OVER FROM THE RETIRING JOHN REYNDERS.

THEY ARE DR. JIM BURKEE OF THE COLLEGE OF MOUNT SAINT VINCENT, DR. ELIZABETH FROMBGEN OF THIEL COLLEGE WHO ALSO SERVED AT HASTINGS COLLEGE, AND DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, WHO PREVIOUSLY SERVED AT BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY AND CURRENTLY WORKS IN METHODIST HEALTH CARE.

THE CANDIDATES ARE SCHEDULED TO MAKE IN-PERSON VISITS TO CAMPUS AND SIOUX CITY BETWEEN NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER. 8TH AND TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH.

OPPORTUNITIES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THE MORNINGSIDE AND LOCAL COMMUNITY TO MEET EACH OF THE CANDIDATES AND OFFER FEEDBACK.

DETAILS FOR EACH VISIT ARE AVAILABLE ON THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WEBSITE.