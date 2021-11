SGT. BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL LEVY ISSUE FAILS AGAIN

VOTERS IN THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NARROWLY DEFEATED A PHYSICAL PLANT TAX LEVY ISSUE THAT WOULD WOULD HAVE FUNDED IMPROVEMENTS TO THE DISTRICT’S HIGH SCHOOL AND OTHER FACILITY UPGRADES.

THE MEASURE THAT WOULD HAVE RAISED TAXES BY $1.34 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUE FAILED BY 30 VOTES UNOFFICIALLY, 796 TO 766.

THE PROPOSAL TO RAISE $12.3 MILLION DOLLARS NEEDED 50 PERCENT APPROVAL PLUS ONE VOTE TO PASS.

JON WINKEL HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ANOTHER TERM AS SERGEANT BLUFF’S MAYOR.

WINKEL POLLED 60 PERCENT OF THE VOTE, IN DEFEATING CHALLENGER DUSTIN THELANDER 742-493 IN THE UNOFFICIAL TALLY.

WILLIAM GAUKEL, CAROL CLARK AND RONALD HANSON WERE UNOPPOSED IN THE CITY COUNCIL RACE FOR THE THREE OPEN SEATS.