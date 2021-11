PENCE SPEAKS IN IOWA CITY

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE RETURNED TO IOWA MONDAY, WHERE HE SPOKE TO A CONSERVATIVE STUDENT GROUP AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

WHEN ASKED WHY HE DIDN’T OVERTURN THE RESULTS FROM THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE ON THE 2020 ELECTION, PENCE RESPONDED THAT THE CONSTITUTION IS VERY CLEAR THAT ELECTIONS ARE TO BE GOVERNED AT THE STATE LEVEL.

PENCE TOLD THE CROWD HE EXPRESSED HIS CONCERNS ABOUT VOTING “IRREGULARITIES” IN A NUMBER OF STATES A YEAR AGO AND HE SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO “IMPROVE VOTER INTEGRITY.”

DURING PREPARED REMARKS, PENCE CALLED JANUARY 6TH A TRAGIC DAY AND, WHILE HE DID NOT DIRECTLY CITE THE ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL, HE DID RECITE A BIBLE PASSAGE FROM PSALMS TO EXPLAIN HIS ACTIONS ON JANUARY 6TH.

PENCE WAS THE GUEST OF THE YOUNG AMERICANS FOR FREEDOM CHAPTER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

