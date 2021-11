IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE HAS ORDERED ALL 99 COUNTIES TO CONDUCT A POST-ELECTION AUDIT FOR THE NOVEMBER 2ND CITY-SCHOOL MUNICIPAL ELECTION:

ON WEDNESDAY, THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE WILL CONDUCT A RANDOM DRAWING TO SELECT ONE PRECINCT IN EACH COUNTY TO BE AUDITED.

BEGINNING JANUARY 1ST, POST-ELECTION AUDITS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR EVERY ELECTION IN IOWA.