MOORE & WATTERS JOINED BY O’KANE IN CITY COUNCIL VICTORY

BOTH INCUMBENTS AND ONE NEWCOMER WON ELECTION TO THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY ON TUESDAY.

MAYOR PRO TEM DAN MOORE LED THE FIELD OF FOUR CANDIDATES WITH 4486 VOTES.

MOORE4 OC…FOR GRANTED. :11

INCUMBENT ALEX WATTERS WAS ELECTED TO ANOTHER TERM, FINISHING SECOND OVERALL WITH 4216 BALLOTS.

HE SAYS HE WAS RELIEVED WITH THE WIN:

WATTERS OC………..OFF MY SHOULDERS. :14

TWO NEW CANDIDATES WAGED A CLOSE BATTLE FOR THE 3RD COUNCIL SEAT.

MATTHEW O’KANE EDGED OUT IKE RAYFORD 2865 TO 2799 IN THE UNOFFICIAL TALLY.

O’KANE HOPES TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO CITY ISSUES:

OKANE OC…….ABOUT OUR CITY. :19

RAYFORD, WHILE DISAPPOINTED WITH HIS 4TH PLACE FINISH, SAYS HE WILL REMAIN INVOLVED IN MAKING SIOUX CITY A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE:

IKE4 OC…….KEEP FIGHTING. :14

5753 VOTERS CAST BALLOTS IN THE COUNCIL ELECTION, JUST OVER 14 1/2 PERCENT OF THE REGISTERED VOTERS IN THE CITY.