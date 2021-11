MICHAELSON, GEORGE & ALARACON-FLORY WIN CITY SCHOOL BOARD SEATS

TWO FIRST TIME CANDIDATES LED THE FIELD IN THE QUEST TO WIN THREE OPEN SEATS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

BUSINESSMAN BOB MICHAELSON TOPPED THE NINE CANDIDATE FIELD WITH 21 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

MICHAELSON WAS THE ONLY SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 20 PERCENT VOTER APPROVAL.

FORMER TEACHER JAN GEORGE FINISHED SECOND WITH 16 PERCENT.

JAN OC……….DISTRICT AGAIN. :13

INCUMBENT BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY RETAINED HER SEAT WITH A THIRD PLACE FINISH TALLYING 14 PERCENT.

SHE WAS THANKFUL TO BE ELECTED TO A THIRD TERM AND SAYS SERVING ON THE BOARD IS HER PASSION:

PERLA3 OC……….AND INCLUSION. :24

JOSHUA POTTER WITH 12 PERCENT AND AMANDA GIBSON AT TEN PERCENT WERE THE ONLY OTHER CANDIDATES TO PULL IN AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OF THE 6865 BALLOTS CAST IN THE SCHOOL BOARD RACE.