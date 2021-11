SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT SET FOR CONE PARK THIS FRIDAY

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT IS SET FOR THIS FRIDAY NIGHT AT CONE PARK.

SLEEP OUT PARTICIPANTS SPEND THE NIGHT IN TENTS, SLEEPING BAGS OR CARDBOARD BOXES TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE CHARITABLE AGENCIES THAT HELP THE HOMELESS WITH SUPPORTIVE SERVICES.

THERE ARE ESTIMATED TO BE MORE THAN 300 INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES AND CHILDREN IN SIOUX CITY WHO ARE HOMELESS.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 3 P.M AND WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED ON THE SLEEP OUT’S FACEBOOK PAGE.

A SHELTER CONTEST WILL BE HELD FOR INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS THAT WOULD LIKE TO PARTICIPATE.

ENTRY FORMS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE WEBSITE WWW.SIOUXLANDSLEEPOUT.ORG.