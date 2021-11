OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR HEALTH COVERAGE BEGINS TODAY

TODAY (MONDAY) IS THE FIRST DAY FOR OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR IOWANS SEEKING HEALTH COVERAGE THROUGH THE FEDERAL AFFORDABLE CARE ACT.

PLANS ARE OFFERED IN ALL 99 COUNTIES IN THE STATE THROUGH WELLMARK AND MEDICA. THE INSURANCE COMPANY OSCAR OFFERS PLANS IN 25 COUNTIES.

IOWA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER DOUG OMMEN SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD START THE ENROLLMENT PROCESS EARLY TO HAVE MORE TIME TO FIND THE PLAN THAT FITS THEIR NEEDS BEST AND TO DISCOVER WHAT TAX CREDITS THEY MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR.

OPEN ENROLLMENTS RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 15TH.