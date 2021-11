MONARCH BUTTERFLY IMPORTANT TO DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM HOSTED A CELEBRATION OVER THE WEEKEND TO HIGHLIGHT THE MEXICAN TRADITION OF THE DAY OF THE DEAD.

MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BAYSE EXPLAINS THE TRADITION:

SHE SAYS THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY PLAYS A KEY PART IN THE CELEBRATION:

AN EXHIBITION FEATURING ALTARS CREATED BY MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, IRVING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THE MUSEUM IS ON DISPLAY.

THE PUBLIC WAS INVITED TO MAKE MONARCHS TO BE INCLUDED IN THE ALTAR EXHIBIT, WHICH WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 6TH.