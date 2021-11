LOCAL REDISTRICTING IN IOWA TO START SOON

NOW THAT THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS APPROVED THE STATE’S REDISTRICTING PLAN, LOCAL LAWMAKERS ARE AWAITING THE GOVERNOR’S SIGNATURE OF THAT MEASURE TO BEGIN THE CITY AND COUNTY PRECINCT PROCESS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MET MONDAY AND COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS AROUND A HALF DOZEN LOCAL VOTING PRECINCTS HAVE GROWN TOO LARGE IN THE PAST DECADE, SO SOME CHANGES WILL TAKE PLACE:

LOCAL1 OC……..SGT. BLUFF TOO. :16

FOR INSTANCE PRECINCT 28 NOW HAS 4500 RESIDENTS, A THOUSAND OVER THE LIMIT.

GILL SAYS THERE ARE OTHER CONSTRAINTS TO DEAL WITH:

LOCAL2 OC……..DO THIS YEAR. ;19

ONCE REYNOLDS SIGNS THE STATE REDISTRICTING BILL, THERE IS NOT A LOT OF TIME FOR THE LOCAL REDISTRICTING TO BE SETTLED:

LOCAL3 OC……..COMPLETED BY. :20

GILL PRESENTED SOME PRELIMINARY MAPS FOR THE COMMISSION MEMBERS TO STUDY.

THEY WILL NEXT MEET ON NOVEMBER 15TH.