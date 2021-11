GOSS WARNS OF SIGNS THAT ECONOMY IS SLOWING

NOVEMBER IS HERE AND THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGIONAL ECONOMY CONTINUED TO GROW IN OCTOBER, BUT ERNIE GOSS, ECONOMICS PROFESSOR AT CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY, SAYS THERE ARE WARNING SIGNS IN HIS MONTHLY SURVEY:

GOSS SAYS MOST COMPANIES ARE STILL HIRING, BUT NOT FINDING A LOT OF WORKERS:

GOSS SAYS INFLATION IS THE MAIN CONCERN NOW:

OTHER BUSINESS PROBLEMS INCLUDED ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES.

Jerry Oster WNAX