FORMER JOURNAL SPORTS EDITOR TERRY HERSOM DIES AT AGE 71

THE FORMER SPORTS EDITOR OF THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL PASSED AWAY SUNDAY MORNING AT AGE 71.

HIS FAMILY SAYS TERRY HERSOM SUFFERED A HEART ATTACK SATURDAY NIGHT IN CHICAGO AND DIED AT A HOSPITAL THERE.

HERSOM AND HIS WIFE SAM HAD TRAVELED TO CHICAGO TO SEE THE CHICAGO BEARS PLAY.

HE CAME TO SIOUX CITY IN 1977 TO WORK AT THE JOURNAL WHERE HE SERVED AS SPORTS EDITOR UNTIL RETIRING IN DECEMBER OF 2015.

HERSOM WAS A HUGE SUPPORTER OF LOCAL SPORTS, INCLUDING THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS, WHERE HE ALSO SERVED AS OFFICIAL SCORER AND “DEAN” OF THE PRESS BOX.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR TERRY HERSOM ARE PENDING.