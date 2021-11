ERNST SAYS HHS IS FUNDING AFGHAN RELOCATION TO IOWA

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE IS AWARE OF THE REFUGEES FROM AFGHANISTAN WHO ARE BEING RELOCATED TO SIOUX CITY AND OTHER PARTS OF IOWA.

SIOUX CITY IS EXPECTING TO RECEIVE 150 REFUGEES FROM THE WAR TORN COUNTRY WHO WILL BE COMING TO TOWN TO LIVE AND WORK HERE.

ERNST SAYS THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS HANDLING THE RELOCATION AND THE FUNDING OF THE MOVE IS THROUGH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:

AFGHANS OC…..TAXPAYER DOLLARS. :20

ERNST EARLIER TOLD KSCJ NEWS THE FUNDING WAS THROUGH THE STATE DEPARTMENT BUT SENT AN EMAIL TO US LATER WITH THE CORRECTED INFORMATION.

THE FIRST ELEVEN REFUGEES COULD ARRIVE IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE WEEKS.

DES MOINES IS RECEIVING 300 REFUGEES AND ANOTHER 75 WILL BE RELOCATED TO PARTS OF RURAL IOWA.

Updated 5:50 p.m. 11/1/21