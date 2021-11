EARLY VOTING FOR TUESDAY’S CITY MUNICIPAL ELECTION WRAPPED UP MONDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS EARLY TURNOUT NUMBERS HAVE BEEN DOWN BUT YOU CAN STILL VOTE AT YOUR PRECINCT ON ELECTION DAY:

EARLY3 OC…..IN JUNE. :22

GILL SAYS A COUPLE OF HUNDRED PEOPLE VOTED THIS PAST SATURDAY WHEN THE COURTHOUSE WAS OPENED, AND MORE WERE COMING TODAY (MONDAY):

EARLY4 OC……..THE WEEKEND. :13

THE POLLS ARE OPEN TUESDAY FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR IN PRECINCT VOTING.