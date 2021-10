LIHEAP SIGN UP BEGINS MONDAY

THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE STATE’S LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM KNOWN AS LIHEAP BEGINS MONDAY.

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD SPOKESMAN, DONALD TORMEY, SAYS THE PROGRAM PROVIDES A PAYMENT TO HELP YOU WITH PART OF YOUR HEATING BILLS.

TORMEY SAYS IF YOU ARE BEHIND ON YOUR BILL, YOU SHOULD ALWAYS REACH OUT TO THE UTILITY COMPANY FIRST AND TALK ABOUT THOSE OPTIONS.

YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR LIHEAP ANYWHERE IN IOWA THROUGH YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY

IOWA LAW PROTECTS THOSE IN THE LIHEAP PROGRAM WHO ARE THE HEAD OF A HOUSEHOLD FROM BEING DISCONNECTED FROM NATURAL GAS OR ELECTRIC SERVICE FROM NOVEMBER 1ST THROUGH APRIL 1ST.