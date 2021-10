FORMER SD GOVERNOR FARRAR DIES AT AGE 92

FORMER SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR FRANK FARRAR PASSED AWAY SUNDAY AT THE AGE OF NINETY-TWO IN ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA.

FARRAR WAS ELECTED GOVERNOR IN 1968 AT THE AGE OF 39 AND SERVED AS THE 24TH GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA FROM 1969 TO 1971.

HE ALSO SERVED AS THE STATE’S ATTORNEY GENERAL FROM 1963 TO 1969.

PRIOR TO THAT, HE SERVED AS MARSHALL COUNTY JUDGE, MARSHALL COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY, AND AS THE ONLY GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS STATE TO LATER BE ELECTED GOVERNOR.

HE COMPETED IN TRIATHLONS AND IRONMAN COMPETITIONS INTO HIS EIGHTIES.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ORDERED THAT FLAGS BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF STATEWIDE FROM NOW UNTIL THE DAY OF HIS FUNERAL.

THOSE ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER TIME.

Photo courtesy USD