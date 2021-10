A SMALL GROUP OF PEOPLE GATHERED IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO PROTEST VACCINE MANDATES.

TIM DAVIS OF FREEDOM RALLY USA AND HIS SUPPORTERS GATHERED AT 6TH AND JACKSON TO OPPOSE THE VACCINE MANDATE IMPOSED ON THE STAFF OF MERCYONE IN SIOUXLAND.

HE SAYS HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE BEING FORCED TO GET A VACCINE THAT SOME DO NOT WANT:

PROTEST12 OC……..FORCE US TO DO. :28

AT 4 P.M. THE GROUP IS TO MARCH DOWN 5TH STREET TO PIERCE STREET AND THEN TO LARSEN PARK FOR A RALLY AT 5 P.M.