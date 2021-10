TRICK OR TREAT TIPS FOR SUNDAY NIGHT

HALLOWEEN IS THIS SUNDAY AND TRICK OR TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

SIOUX CITY POLICE REMIND PARENTS TO ACCOMPANY YOUNG CHILDREN ON THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD ROUNDS.

ONLY GO TO HOMES WITH A PORCH LIGHT ON AND NEVER ENTER A HOME OR CAR FOR A TREAT.

ALSO, BEFORE ALLOWING YOUR CHILDREN TO EAT ANY OF THE TREATS, EXAMINE THEM TO BE SURE THEY ARE SAFE TO EAT.

NEVER CROSS BETWEEN PARKED CARS OR OUT DRIVEWAYS AND DON’T ASSUME THE RIGHT OF WAY.

MOTORISTS MAY HAVE TROUBLE SEEING TRICK-OR-TREATERS. JUST BECAUSE ONE CAR STOPS, DOESN’T MEAN OTHERS WILL.