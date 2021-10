TEN STATES SUE BIDEN OVER VACCINE MANDATE FOR FEDERAL WORKERS

IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA ARE AMONG TEN STATES JOINING IN A LAWSUIT CHALLENGING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE FOR ALL WORKERS EMPLOYED BY A FEDERAL CONTRACTOR, WHICH IS ONE-FIFTH OF THE NATION’S WORKFORCE.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE BELIEVES THE VACCINE IS THE BEST DEFENSE AGAINST COVID-19, BUT NO ONE SHOULD BE FORCED TO CHOOSE BETWEEN MAKING A LIVING OR STANDING UP FOR THEIR PERSONAL BELIEFS.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG SAYS HIS STATE IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST THIS ABSURD FEDERAL OVERREACH.

THE LAWSUIT ARGUES THAT THE SEPTEMBER 9TH EXECUTIVE ORDER ENACTED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REQUIRING EMPLOYEES OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS TO BE VACCINATED VIOLATES SEVERAL FEDERAL ACTS AND VIOLATES THE SEPARATION OF POWERS, THE TENTH AMENDMENT AND FEDERALISM, AND IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.